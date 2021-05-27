Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

4 ways how digitization can help unorganized retail to flourish, during the pandemic

By Mahesh Alayil
geospatialworld.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail, as we had traditionally known, has undergone sever disruption in the past decade, thanks to the advent and immediate popularity of e-retail, digital payments and door-step delivery. The COVID pandemic has further accelerated digital adoption across retail channels, including physical brick and mortar stores offering online order placements, and aspiring to create an omni-channel presence among a host of other digitized services.

www.geospatialworld.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Digitization#Amazon Go#Retail Business#Online Retailers#Covid#Digital Engineering#Whatsapp#Pos#Cod#Saas#Omni Channel#Ai#Rfid#Upi#Retail Global Centres#Retail Channels#Retail Study#Offline Retail#Retail Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Related
Retaildigitalcommerce360.com

Digital Commerce 360 Live Research Events

Digital Commerce 360 Events will host a series of live research events in 2021—powered by our own research team and hand-selected industry executives. Each event will deliver a fast-paced agenda, incorporate real-life experiences of retailers and B2B ecommerce companies into each conversation, and touch on a multitude of relevant topics, real-world trends, advice and lessons learned.
Technologyenterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation: 3 keys to a digital-first strategy now

Many Fortune 500 companies - perhaps as many as 20 percent of them - may not survive this year, Forrester Research has predicted. As companies transition to a post-pandemic recovery, savvy CIOs understand that their organizations must continue to accelerate intelligent automation initiatives to thrive in the new digital-first era.
TechnologyItproportal

How digital twin will help enable the green recovery

Industrial products and projects are rarely contained to one machine. Economic development has continued to push the division of labor to maximize efficiency, while effects of globalization have geographically spread the production processes of goods and services. Production lines have expanded into production webs, with a vast array of variables that can influence the procedure and the final product.
Businessthepaypers.com

Wipro partners Finastra to help banks go digital

Wipro and Finastra have partnered to help corporate banks across Asia-Pacific accelerate their digital transformation. The companies will create an offering that combines Wipro’s services catalogue with Finastra’s front-to-back trade finance and cash management solutions. A recent Finastra study showed that corporate banking clients have shifted their focus towards real-time...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

FastSpring Expands from Ecommerce to Support SaaS and Software Multi-Channel Commerce

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Today, FastSpring announced expansion plans in their global commerce platform to support B2B SaaS and downloadable software companies with sales teams. FastSpring has always played a key role in helping leading software and digital goods companies sell globally by reducing the friction associated with global ecommerce by fully managing global tax and localized checkout on behalf of their customers.
Public Healthsiliconangle.com

IBM Garage sees growth during pandemic as need for digital transformation accelerates

Digital transformation is essential during modernization, particularly after the pandemic stalled in-person interactions and accelerated the need for remote and online services. IBM is working with organizations to address critical digital transformation needs. And With end-to-end services, such as IBM Garage, businesses can use IBM’s expertise with hybrid cloud and...
Technologythefintechtimes.com

Finnovex Europe Saw a Virtual Gathering of European Banking Leaders To Reignite the Industry

Finnovex Europe had Backbase, SmartMessage, ABAKA and Creatio join its foremost edition to Formulate Evolutionary Strategies for Reigniting the Banking and FSI Industry of the European Region. The Leading Summit on Financial Services Innovation and Excellence, which kicked off from the 24th – 25th May 2021 on the host’s virtual platform witnessed the attendance of CEOs, CDO’s, COO’s, CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CRO’s Senior Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors, and Heads of departments from the Banking and FI industry.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Network Traffic Analysis Market Is Booming Worldwide: SolarWinds, CA Technologies, Kentik

Latest survey on Global Network Traffic Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Network Traffic. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Network Traffic market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in supply chain and production line have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are SolarWinds, CA Technologies, Kentik, NetFlow Auditor, NETSCOUT Systems, Ipswitch, Genie Networks, Nokia, HPE, Colasoft, ManageEngine, Vectra AI, Inc., Darktrace, Plixer, IBM & Cisco Systems.
Small BusinessPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

40 Under 40: How Camelo Communications' Stella Laguado helped thousands of small businesses during the pandemic

This multicultural communications executive helped her firm grow both revenue and staff during the pandemic. Nominate now for CEO of the Year. Please provide us with the names of the CEOs (or those holding an equivalent title, such as managing principal, executive director, etc) whom you feel are outstanding in business and the community.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market 2025 Top Manufacturers Analysis – Accenture, International Business Machines, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Retailretailtechinnovationhub.com

The retail technology space during the coronavirus pandemic

Retail Technology Innovation Hub rounds up the key retail systems related Covid-19 developments from last week. TV and radio presenter Laura Whitmore has been unveiled as the face of Master Your Money, a new campaign from buy now pay later provider Laybuy that is pitched at UK women under 40.
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Global Customer Experience Platforms Market 2025 Top Manufacturers Analysis – IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Avaya, Zendesk

Global Customer Experience Platforms Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Customer Experience Platforms Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Customer Experience Platforms Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Customer Experience Platforms Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Customer Experience Platforms Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Customer Experience Platforms Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Real Estateatoallinks.com

Know How Digital Marketing Can Help in Real Estate Business Growth

In today’s modern world, everything is digitally available. In fact, digital technologies have helped many businesses to achieve the expected target. Smart technologies and digital platform has been a support system to various business that has helped them to advertise and make reach their business to curious customer. Digital marketing...
Retailretailtechinnovationhub.com

Very.co.uk AI chatbot becomes dominant customer service channel

Very Assistant, Very.co.uk’s artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, has become the pureplay’s largest customer service channel. Previously only available via the app, it now answers 268,000 customer queries a month, having been launched on the Very website in September 2020. Very Assistant helps people with the likes of tracking orders, changing account...
WorldWorld Economic Forum

How big tech can help start-ups fuel Asia’s post-pandemic recovery

COVID-19 has wreaked global economic damage and further exposed the digital divide. With its established digital ecosystem, Asia is well positioned to lead the way towards economic growth. Technology holds the key to recovery through job creation and enabling innovative start-ups and SMEs. The pandemic has brought hundreds of thousands...
RetailAugusta Free Press

3 ways WiFi marketing can help restaurants, coffee shops, and retail stores succeed

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Everyone is connected to their smartphones and laptops these days. With remote work becoming more common than ever, businesses need to adapt to the ever-changing digital time. To stay up to date, we find that more and more cafes, restaurants, and small shops offer public networks for users to connect to while shopping at their store.
RetailThe Drum

Physical rebound: How retailers can capture the brick-and-mortar bounce

As high streets reopen and emerge from pandemic restrictions there has never been a better time for traditional retailers to win back customers from their digital challengers. A forced taste of a near-total digital lifestyle didn’t go down as well as predicted. Now physical retailers have a time-sensitive opportunity to regain their footing and a competitive edge.
RetailThe Drum

Retailers, here is how to optimize your digital channels: the first steps

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. For many retailers, optimization is seen as an...
SoftwareInformationWeek

How IT Corrected Business Blind Spots During the Pandemic

IT leaders have been essential in correcting blind spots -- business and technology issues that lingered just outside the priority view -- that were exposed by the pandemic. Business has experienced what can be viewed as a once in a generation stress test during the COVID-19 pandemic. All aspects of business faced new pressures as supply chains were disrupted, budgets realigned, and workforces scattered, adapting at varying paces.
Public HealthItproportal

How technology can help workplaces to function after the pandemic

The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it unprecedented levels of change within the business landscape. New tools and technologies have been rapidly adopted to enable businesses to remain functional despite the challenges that the health crisis has brought with it. But how will this technology transfer into workplaces as the world recovers from social distancing restrictions and enters the era of the ‘new normal’?