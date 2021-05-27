Long Awaited Tom Dwan vs. Phil Hellmuth Match Was Supposed to Happen

PokerNews Podcast: WSOP Schedule, Juicy Drama & Guest Tony Miles on American Ninja Warrior. On the latest special episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway break down the recently-revealed 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) schedule. They touch on some of the biggest changes and additions, highlight premier events, and get excited about Doyle Brunson saying he might play select tournaments. They then recap the US Poker Open, which was won by David Peters for the second year in a row, complete with sideline interviews with Peters and Jordan Cristos. Jeff also breakdowns his bizarre "Sports Cards" interview with Jared Bleznick. Other stories covered are Chance Kornuth winning the MSPT Venetian, Armando Mesina taking down the RGPS Jamul Casino, and the special one-year anniversary edition of the GGPoker Super Million$. Toss in a pair of "juicy drama" stories in WPT champ Dennis Blieden getting sentenced for his embezzlement crimes and a provocative ACR live-stream causing controversy, and it's an episode not to be missed. Finally, they welcome guest Tony Miles, who finished runner-up in the 2018 WSOP. Miles is in a well-publicized prop bet with Shaun Deeb where he's bet $5,000 at 20:1 that he can complete a course on American Ninja Warrior. He'll get his shot as he'll appear on the next episode on Monday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET / p.m. CT. Get all the details on what to expect here. Big thanks to the special sponsor this week in Elite Chip Care. Time Stamps *Time|Topic* 00:24 | Welcome to the show 01:10 | Teasing guest Tony Miles & prop bet against Shaun Deeb 02:30 | Sarah’s baby will be here soon 04:03 | Sponsor: Elite Chip Care 04:45 | 2021 World Series of Poker schedule revealed 10:25 | Ty Stewart answers lingering WSOP questions 12:09 | Where is the Mystery Bounty tournament? 13:40 | Doyle Brunson likely to play some WSOP tournaments 16:25 | David Peters wins US Poker Open for second year in a row 18:00 | Interview w/ USPO champ David Peters 20:24 | Interview w/ Jordan Cristos 22:15 | Jeff’s awkward “Sports Card” winner interview w/ Jared Bleznick 30:10 | Sean Winter claims final USPO title 34:25 | Guest Tony Miles joins the show 35:42 | Genesis of prop bet w/ Shaun Deeb 37:04 | What went wrong on the first try? 39:20 | Pandemic delays original plans 41:00 | Suffering a serious injury setback 45:15 | Built a little different than other people 46:00 | Having to apply again 47:23 | Will a third try be necessary? 49:15 | What happens if you complete a course and win the bet? 52:30 | Chance Kornuth wins MSPT Venetian 54:00 | Why Chad thinks Kornuth’s win was “poetic” and “symbolic” 55:50 | Armando Mesina wins RGPS Jamul after 9-way deal 57:20 | One-Year Anniversary Edition of GGPoker Super Million$ 59:25 | Sponsor: GGPoker 1:00:34 | Juicy Drama #1: Explicit ACR stream cause controversy 1:08:50 | Juicy Drama #2: WPT champ Dennis Blieden sentenced for crimes 1:18:13 | National Problem Gambling Hotline 1-800-522-4700 1:22:55 | Ad: Run It Once.