Long Awaited Tom Dwan vs. Phil Hellmuth Match Was Supposed to Happen

By Jon Sofen
cardschat.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Dwan was the next man up to take on Phil Hellmuth on PokerGO’s High Stakes Duel, but Daniel Negreanu got in the way. In 2020, Hellmuth defeated Antonio Esfandiari in three straight matches on the show and then cashed out. High Stakes Duel doesn’t end after one battle concludes. Instead, the winning player then has the option to face a new challenger, and there are some big-name pros such as Dwan waiting in the wings.

www.cardschat.com
