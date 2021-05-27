Woolpert collecting imagery and lidar, providing technical support in Alaska for USAF GeoBase Program

Innovation Management Startup Signed for “Accelerate Change or Lose” Initiative. In a memo to the U.S. Air Force entitled "Accelerate Change or Lose," General Charles Brown, Air Force Chief of Staff, outlined strategic challenges facing the National Defense Strategy, including the urgent need to improve innovation pipelines and speed up the military’s decision-making process. To expedite the "Accelerate Change or Lose" initiative, Productable is partnering with the Office of the U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff to bring its innovation management platform to the Department of Defense with the goal of rapidly accelerating innovation in the areas of intelligence and combat.