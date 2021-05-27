Cancel
Woolpert collecting imagery and lidar, providing technical support in Alaska for USAF GeoBase Program

By News Desk
 7 days ago

Woolpert has been selected to provide geospatial data acquisition and production services, as well as related training, in Alaska in support of the US Air Force‘s Combat Support Geospatial Information and Services (GeoBase) Program. GeoBase is an Enterprise Program operating at Installations and contingency locations worldwide. It is led from Joint Base San Antonio under the direction of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center.

