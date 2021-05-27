Cancel
Innovyze brings Dynamic Digital Twins to the water industry using Rackspace Technology IoT and Cloud Native Development capabilities

By News Desk
geospatialworld.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has provided Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Native Development capabilities to Innovyze, the global leader in water software solutions. Rackspace Technology helped Innovyze extend its software offerings on AWS, providing customers real-time monitoring and data intelligence through IoT and cloud-powered simulations.

www.geospatialworld.net
