Central Coast Voices: Building bridges to resilience

 2021-05-27

What are Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs? They are potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood, and studies show are linked to chronic health problems, mental illness, and even substance use problems in adulthood. ACEs are common. Adults surveyed report at least 60% of adults have experienced at least one type of ACE, and nearly 1 in 6 said they had four or more types of ACEs. Preventing ACEs could possibly reduce a large number of health conditions, in our community, but how?

#Central Coast Voices#Ace#The Children And Adult#Healthy Communities#Kcbx
