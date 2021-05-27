Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Oxbotica and TRL pilot safety framework for off-highway autonomous vehicle deployment

By News Desk
geospatialworld.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxbotica and TRL have piloted the use of the first Code of Practice for the safe and cost-effective deployment of autonomous vehicles in unstructured off-highway environments, with a live trial conducted in a quarry using a number of off-road vehicles. The Innovate UK-funded consortium has developed and demonstrated capabilities to...

www.geospatialworld.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Commercial Vehicles#Develop Technology#Safety Regulations#Highway Safety#Trl#Innovate#Ford#Range Rover Evoque#Off Highway Industries#Operational Regulations#Off Road Vehicles#Off Road Environments#Off Road Industries#Robust Low Cost Sensors#Capabilities#On Road Settings#Speed Limits#Complex Scenarios#Lidar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsarxiv.org

A Review of Autonomous Road Vehicle Integrated Approaches to an Emergency Obstacle Avoidance Maneuver

As passenger vehicle technologies have advanced, so have their capabilities to avoid obstacles, especially with developments in tires, suspensions, steering, as well as safety technologies like ABS, ESC, and more recently, ADAS systems. However, environments around passenger vehicles have also become more complex, and dangerous. There have previously been studies that outline driver tendencies and performance capabilities when attempting to avoid obstacles while driving passenger vehicles. Now that autonomous vehicles are being developed with obstacle avoidance capabilities, it is important to target performance that meets or exceeds that of human drivers. This manuscript highlights systems that are crucial for an emergency obstacle avoidance maneuver (EOAM) and identifies the state-of-the-art for each of the related systems, while considering the nuances of traveling at highway speeds. Some of the primary EOAM-related systems/areas that are discussed in this review are: general path planning methods, system hierarchies, decision-making, trajectory generation, and trajectory-tracking control methods. After concluding remarks, suggestions for future work which could lead to an ideal EOAM development, are discussed.
CarsElectronicsWeekly.com

Code of Practice for off-road autonomous vehicles

Oxbotica and the Transport Research Laboratory have piloted the use of a Code of Practice for the deployment of autonomous vehicles in off-highway environments, with a live trial conducted in a quarry using a number of off-road vehicles. The Code identifies the key elements for safe and efficient deployment of...
CarsThe Next Web

Germany says ‘JA!’ to fully autonomous vehicles hitting public roads in 2022

German lawmakers have voted for a bill that will allow highly automated vehicles (Level 4 of autonomous driving) to be used in regular operation by 2022. The bill was passed last Thursday by the lower chamber of parliament, the Bundestag, as a draft law, named “Road Traffic Act and the Compulsory Insurance Act – Act on Autonomous Driving.”
Trafficgmauthority.com

U.S. Drivers Concerned Over Sharing Road With Autonomous Vehicles, Says Study

Autonomous vehicle advocates argue that the technology has the potential to offer a wide variety of benefits, from improved safety and convenience, to greater efficiency. However, according to one recent study, U.S. drivers are less than keen on the idea of widespread autonomous vehicle adoption. In a recent study between...
Trafficwheelsbus.com

Shared Autonomous Vehicle

Shared autonomous vehicle pilot project currently operating in the area near East Dublin/Pleasanton BART. The boarding location is in close proximity to the East Dublin/Pleasanton BART Station. A complete round trip will take approximately 10 minutes. *Please note that the EasyMile vehicle being used in this demonstration project does not...
CarsWebProNews

Germany Clearing Autonomous Vehicles for Regular Use

Germany is poised to be the first country to clear autonomous vehicles for everyday use. According to Deutsche Welle, Germany’s lower house of parliament has passed a bill that paves the way for autonomous vehicle integration, with the bill moving to the upper chamber for passage. The bill would allow autonomous vehicles to be a standard part of daily traffic, with minimal restrictions.
Technologyarxiv.org

Range Image-based LiDAR Localization for Autonomous Vehicles

Robust and accurate, map-based localization is crucial for autonomous mobile systems. In this paper, we exploit range images generated from 3D LiDAR scans to address the problem of localizing mobile robots or autonomous cars in a map of a large-scale outdoor environment represented by a triangular mesh. We use the Poisson surface reconstruction to generate the mesh-based map representation. Based on the range images generated from the current LiDAR scan and the synthetic rendered views from the mesh-based map, we propose a new observation model and integrate it into a Monte Carlo localization framework, which achieves better localization performance and generalizes well to different environments. We test the proposed localization approach on multiple datasets collected in different environments with different LiDAR scanners. The experimental results show that our method can reliably and accurately localize a mobile system in different environments and operate online at the LiDAR sensor frame rate to track the vehicle pose.
Technologywardsauto.com

Better Vehicle Inspection Systems Key to Safer Highways

Automated vehicle inspection systems at dealerships and service garages can make driving safer by detecting hard-to-find tire and underbody problems, a provider of the technology says. More than 45% of respondents in a recent survey of service personnel at U.S. car dealerships and repair garages by UVeye indicate automated tire-inspection...
Technologyarxiv.org

Transferable Deep Reinforcement Learning Framework for Autonomous Vehicles with Joint Radar-Data Communications

Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) are required to operate safely and efficiently in dynamic environments. For this, the AVs equipped with Joint Radar-Communications (JRC) functions can enhance the driving safety by utilizing both radar detection and data communication functions. However, optimizing the performance of the AV system with two different functions under uncertainty and dynamic of surrounding environments is very challenging. In this work, we first propose an intelligent optimization framework based on the Markov Decision Process (MDP) to help the AV make optimal decisions in selecting JRC operation functions under the dynamic and uncertainty of the surrounding environment. We then develop an effective learning algorithm leveraging recent advances of deep reinforcement learning techniques to find the optimal policy for the AV without requiring any prior information about surrounding environment. Furthermore, to make our proposed framework more scalable, we develop a Transfer Learning (TL) mechanism that enables the AV to leverage valuable experiences for accelerating the training process when it moves to a new environment. Extensive simulations show that the proposed transferable deep reinforcement learning framework reduces the obstacle miss detection probability by the AV up to 67% compared to other conventional deep reinforcement learning approaches.
Softwarelegalnews.com

OEMs and Suppliers are Investing in New or Improved Driver Assist Measures as Industry Journeys to Fully Autonomous Vehicles

The fixation on fully autonomous vehicles may lead consumers to believe that efforts to develop new driver assisted technologies or update mature technologies in the interim are diminishing, but that’s hardly the case. As a former auto supplier engineer who recalls the early development days of GM’s OnStar technology, and with a legal intellectual property focus that includes electrical components and computer hardware and software in automotive and mobility, I’ve witnessed the steady progress to autonomy over the past 20-plus years. And while full autonomy may be the goal, I work with companies every day that are investing heavily in partially autonomous product and software developments that will gradually get us there.
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

FLIP. First Fully Autonomous Vehicle By SberAutoTech

MOSCOW, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SberAutoTech, a Sber ecosystem company, has revealed a prototype of its own autonomous vehicle for future mobility, FLIP. The brand-new and fully self-driving vehicle has been developed to match the highest level in international driving automation classification. It pursues the new mobility concept providing quick, safe, and comfortable transportation for passengers through cutting-edge IT and automotive technologies.
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

Autonomous Vehicle Day: IDTechEx Discusses Autonomous Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Is 2-3 Years Away, For Real This Time

BOSTON, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Autonomous cars will be here in 2 years" has been a standard sentence from the industry for the past 5 years or so. Now there is good reason to expect autonomous ride-hailing services to hit our roads within 3 years. So, what has happened in the last year in the world of autonomy to give this confidence boost? Well, a few things actually. Breaking the previous year down into the most significant advancements: COVID-19 has kick-started the next phase of autonomous testing, technology maturity continues to more than double year on year, sensor prices are coming down and performance is increasing, and there are genuine autonomous services available, just in very limited conditions. To mark Autonomous Vehicle Day, observed on May 31, this article examines progress in more detail.
Carsleamingtoncourier.co.uk

Start your staycation with essential vehicle safety checks

Motorists are starting to take longer journeys as restrictions ease, and as many vehicles have not travelled long distances in a while, Hankook Tyre UK is urging motorists to carry out necessary safety checks before taking to the road. Now that we can start to enjoy staycations, as the school...
Carsmcheraldonline.com

Electric Vehicles And Paying For Our Highways

With anticipated growth in electric vehicle (EV) sales in the United States, the question remains: How are EVs going to pay their fair share of maintaining our nation’s highway infrastructure? The Highway Trust Fund was created in 1956 by Congress to pay for our Interstate Highway System. Currently, the fund receives monies from the federal fuel tax – 18.4 cents per gallon of gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon of diesel fuel.
Technologyarxiv.org

Simple But Effective Redundant Odometry for Autonomous Vehicles

Robust and reliable ego-motion is a key component of most autonomous mobile systems. Many odometry estimation methods have been developed using different sensors such as cameras or LiDARs. In this work, we present a resilient approach that exploits the redundancy of multiple odometry algorithms using a 3D LiDAR scanner and a monocular camera to provide reliable state estimation for autonomous vehicles. Our system utilizes a stack of odometry algorithms that run in parallel. It chooses from them the most promising pose estimation considering sanity checks using dynamic and kinematic constraints of the vehicle as well as a score computed between the current LiDAR scan and a locally built point cloud map. In this way, our method can exploit the advantages of different existing ego-motion estimating approaches. We evaluate our method on the KITTI Odometry dataset. The experimental results suggest that our approach is resilient to failure cases and achieves an overall better performance than individual odometry methods employed by our system.
Carssmartcitiesworld.net

Podcast: Connected and autonomous vehicles - where the rubber hits the road.

CAVs and the data they produce could ultimately become a key part of the wider connected communities. From drones to AI-driven connected cars running on a wealth of data, CAVs is one of smart cities most exciting areas and something that will form a key plank of innovation in the decade ahead. SmartCitiesWorld recently sat down with Michael Ger, Managing Director, Manufacturing and Automotive at Cloudera, and Douglas O’Flaherty, Global Ecosystem Leader at IBM Storage, to discuss the autonomous vehicle market, its opportunities today and what lies in wait for the decade ahead. Below is an extract from the conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity.
EconomyThe Next Web

Mapping the most important companies in autonomous vehicle tech

This article was written by Augustin Friedel, Smart Mobility Expert onThe Urban Mobility Daily, the content site of the Urban Mobility Company, a Paris-based company which is moving the business of mobility forward through physical and virtual events and services. Join their community of 10K+ global mobility professionals by signing up for theUrban Mobility Weekly newsletter. Read the original articlehere and follow them onLinkedin andTwitter.
Carsarxiv.org

A Closed-Loop Linear Covariance Framework for Vehicle Path Planning in an Uncertain Obstacle Field

Path planning in uncertain environments is a key enabler of true vehicle autonomy. Over the past two decades, numerous approaches have been developed to account for errors in the vehicle path while navigating complex and often uncertain environments. An important capability of such planning is the prediction of vehicle dispersion covariances about candidate paths. This work develops a new closed-loop linear covariance (CL-LinCov) framework applicable to wide range of autonomous system architectures. Extensions to current CL-LinCov frameworks are made to accommodate 1) the cascaded architecture typical of autonomous vehicles and 2) the dual-use of continuous sensor information for both navigation and control. The closed-loop nature of the framework preserves the important coupling between the system dynamics, exogenous disturbances, and the guidance, navigation, and control algorithms. The developed framework is applied to a simplified model of an unmanned aerial vehicle and validated by comparison via Monte Carlo analysis. The utility of the CL-LinCov information is illustrated by its application to path planning in an uncertain obstacle field via a modified version of the rapidly exploring random tree algorithm.
Technologyarxiv.org

MAVFI: An End-to-End Fault Analysis Framework with Anomaly Detection and Recovery for Micro Aerial Vehicles

Yu-Shun Hsiao, Zishen Wan, Tianyu Jia, Radhika Ghosal, Arijit Raychowdhury, David Brooks, Gu-Yeon Wei, Vijay Janapa Reddi. Reliability and safety are critical in autonomous machine services, such as autonomous vehicles and aerial drones. In this paper, we first present an open-source Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs) reliability analysis framework, MAVFI, to characterize transient fault's impacts on the end-to-end flight metrics, e.g., flight time, success rate. Based on our framework, it is observed that the end-to-end fault tolerance analysis is essential for characterizing system reliability. We demonstrate the planning and control stages are more vulnerable to transient faults than the visual perception stage in the common "Perception-Planning-Control (PPC)" compute pipeline. Furthermore, to improve the reliability of the MAV system, we propose two low overhead anomaly-based transient fault detection and recovery schemes based on Gaussian statistical models and autoencoder neural networks. We validate our anomaly fault protection schemes with a variety of simulated photo-realistic environments on both Intel i9 CPU and ARM Cortex-A57 on Nvidia TX2 platform. It is demonstrated that the autoencoder-based scheme can improve the system reliability by 100% recovering failure cases with less than 0.0062% computational overhead in best-case scenarios. In addition, MAVFI framework can be used for other ROS-based cyber-physical applications and is open-sourced at this https URL.
Michigan Stateroadsbridges.com

THEA Connected Vehicle Pilot to test applications at facility in Michigan

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Connected Vehicle Pilot (THEA CV Pilot) this week is deploying seven connected vehicle applications in collaboration with auto manufacturers at the American Center for Mobility (ACM) testing facility in Michigan. The THEA CV Pilot is a $22 million project jointly funded by the U.S. Department...