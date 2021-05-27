Oxbotica and TRL pilot safety framework for off-highway autonomous vehicle deployment

Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) are required to operate safely and efficiently in dynamic environments. For this, the AVs equipped with Joint Radar-Communications (JRC) functions can enhance the driving safety by utilizing both radar detection and data communication functions. However, optimizing the performance of the AV system with two different functions under uncertainty and dynamic of surrounding environments is very challenging. In this work, we first propose an intelligent optimization framework based on the Markov Decision Process (MDP) to help the AV make optimal decisions in selecting JRC operation functions under the dynamic and uncertainty of the surrounding environment. We then develop an effective learning algorithm leveraging recent advances of deep reinforcement learning techniques to find the optimal policy for the AV without requiring any prior information about surrounding environment. Furthermore, to make our proposed framework more scalable, we develop a Transfer Learning (TL) mechanism that enables the AV to leverage valuable experiences for accelerating the training process when it moves to a new environment. Extensive simulations show that the proposed transferable deep reinforcement learning framework reduces the obstacle miss detection probability by the AV up to 67% compared to other conventional deep reinforcement learning approaches.