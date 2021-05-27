Mariners work hard for two days, decide to take third day off, lose 6-3

As things start to slowly ramp back up and people crawl out of their pandemic cubbyholes, blinking in the sudden sunlight, a universal truth is being acknowledged: going to work sucks. Like yes, hours-long conference calls sitting in the desk chair you wish you’d upgraded a while ago but now there’s a foam shortage and you can’t get a new one until 2024 do indeed drain your will to live, but also, so does a commute, and fluorescent lighting, and the feeling after the buzz of seeing your coworkers face-to-face for the first time in months and catching up starts to fade, slowly to be replaced by the smell of stale coffee, and your deskmate who slurps every liquid with tsunami-grade force, and that one co-worker who keeps getting caught up in MLMs and keeps sending you Facebook invites to trunk parties no matter how many times you click “not attending.