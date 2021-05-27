Cancel
Meigs County, OH

Meigs falls to Falcons, 4-0

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One quick rally decided the district championship. The top-seeded Minford baseball team claimed six of its seven hits in the sixth inning on Wednesday night, breaking the scoreless tie and claiming its third consecutive Division III district title by a 4-0 count over 13th-seeded Meigs. The Marauders...

