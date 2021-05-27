Get to Know: Right-Handed Reliever Keynan Middleton

Sure, Jordan Chiles's last name rhymes with Biles, but the 20-year-old is holding her own in women's gymnastics. "I need to be able to go out there and just be Jordan and not try to be somebody that — I don't know, like the next Gabby [Douglas], the next Simone," the senior national team member told USA Today. "I want to be the next Jordan. I'm myself." Prior to that interview, she had won the all-around at the Winter Cup in February and came in second overall at the GK US Classic behind Biles. Following the interview, she claimed the national all-around bronze medal on June 6.