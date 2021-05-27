Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Get to Know: Right-Handed Reliever Keynan Middleton

By From the Corner of Edgar, Dave
chatsports.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeynan Anthony Middleton grew up in Portland, Oregon, attending Milwaukie High School and Lane Community College. Prior to joining the Mariners, he appeared in four major league seasons with the Los Angeles-AL from 2017 to 2020, going 6–1 with 9 saves and a 3.48 ERA (37 ER, 95.2 IP), 96 strikeouts and 40 walks. He was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2013 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Lane Community College at 19-years-old. Since signing with the Seattle Mariners for the 2021 season, he has played in 13 games with 3 saves and a 3.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keynan Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliever#The Seattle Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WSB Radio

LEADING OFF: MLB crackdown coming, deGrom up, Glasnow down

A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday:. Now that Major League Baseball has detailed the coming crackdown on illegal substances, pitchers must get prepared to command their stuff without the same sort of tacky aides. The commissioner’s office announced that pitchers will be ejected and suspended 10 games...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays trade right handed pitcher to Atlanta Braves

The Blue Jays made a trade Friday afternoon with the Atlanta Braves, sending reliever Ty Tice for cash considerations. The club removed the 24-year old pitcher from the 40-man roster by designating him for assignment earlier this week. Tice who stands just 5’9”, was called up earlier this season and...
MLBPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mariners get back reliever Graveman after COVID issue

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Seattle Mariners reliever Kendall Graveman is back with the team after being on the injured list following a COVID-19 scare. The 30-year-old right-hander, who had been out since May 23, was activated Friday before the Mariners opened a three-game series against the Indians. Graveman spent two...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees Find Life Without Left-Handed Batters Isn’t Right

If this were 2020 — and let’s never go back there, please — the Yankees’ regular season would be over after 60 games. They would still be alive, but eagerly rooting for other teams to lose, allowing them to qualify for the eighth spot in a bloated playoff field. But...
MLBnumberfire.com

Minnesota's Luis Arraez (shoulder) batting leadoff on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez (shoulder) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Arraez will man second base after Minnesota's infielder was activated off the 10-day injured list and Andrelton Simmons was sent to the bench. In a lefty versus righty against Chris Flexen, our models project Arraez...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/16/21: Negro Leagues, Tyler Glasnow, and Nick Madrigal

Good morning everybody! Alright, here’s some links for you today. Things were supposed to improve for minor leaguers following the contraction of 40 teams. Evidently not. Official sources such as Baseball-Reference have now included Negro Leagues players as a part of their MLB database, allowing fans to more accurately line up Negro Leagues statistics with today’s MLB players.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tigers top pitching prospect Matt Manning to make MLB debut Thursday

The Detroit Tigers, suffering through injuries in their pitching rotation, will make a splash to address those issues by debuting one of their most exciting young prospects Matt Manning Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels. Manning, 23, was drafted ninth overall by the Tigers in 2016 and is considered the...
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Olympic Hopeful Jordan Chiles Is Someone to Watch Right About Now — Get to Know Her

Sure, Jordan Chiles's last name rhymes with Biles, but the 20-year-old is holding her own in women's gymnastics. "I need to be able to go out there and just be Jordan and not try to be somebody that — I don't know, like the next Gabby [Douglas], the next Simone," the senior national team member told USA Today. "I want to be the next Jordan. I'm myself." Prior to that interview, she had won the all-around at the Winter Cup in February and came in second overall at the GK US Classic behind Biles. Following the interview, she claimed the national all-around bronze medal on June 6.
MLBcbslocal.com

Oakland A’s Manager Bob Melvin’s Contract Option Exercised For 2022

OAKLAND (AP) — When the Oakland Athletics turned to Bob Melvin midway through the 2011 season they were seeking managerial stability. Melvin provided it and more with what he has done on the field and off and the respect he has gained from his players for being fair, personable and unafraid to take chances on youth.
MLBdallassun.com

Jose Ramirez (HR, 3 RBIs) helps Indians outlast Orioles

Jose Ramirez homered and had three RBIs, and the surging Cleveland Indians held on to win 8-7 Wednesday night to extend the Baltimore Orioles' franchise-record road losing streak to 18 games. Ramirez clubbed his 15th homer in the first and delivered a two-run single during a five-run third for the...
MLBRealGM

Alex Cora Speaks To Red Sox Pitchers About Rule Changes

Wanting to save his team from public shame, Alex Cora spoke to the Boston Red Sox pitching staff about Major League Baseball's rule changes regarding using illegal foreign substances on the mound. "I come from a suspension and I know how embarrassing that is and how tough that is not...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/17/21

It’s not a full slate of MLB games on Thursday, but there are still enough games to open up some value with some parlay’s. Let’s take a look at a few parlay’s to make your monday a winning one. Cincinnati Reds ML +135 / Los Angeles Angels ML -210 /...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pistons To Renounce Rights To Jaylen Hands

The Pistons are set to renounce their rights to guard Jaylen Hands, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (Twitter link), who reports that the team and player have agreed to part ways. Hands, 22, was selected with the No. 56 pick in 2019 out of UCLA by the Clippers,...
MLBNew York Post

Blue Jays’ Ross Stripling ‘mortified’ by his on-field outburst at Joe Panik

Ross Stripling let his frustration get the best of him. Stripling, who started for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees, induced a slow ground ball up the third base line from Giancarlo Stanton with two outs in the sixth inning. Third baseman Joe Panik charged and fielded the ball with his bare hand, but his throw to first sailed high, allowing Stanton to reach.