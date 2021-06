The United Way’s popular “yard” sale is happening this weekend in a new location. Volunteers have been busy sifting, sorting, and pricing for the past several days, preparing for one of the biggest “yard” sales in Morgantown. The 15th Blue and Gold Mine Sale is set for this weekend and will take place on the tennis courts adjacent to The Towers on the Evansdale Campus. Previous sales were held at Milan Puskar Stadium, but graduation ceremonies scheduled there this year necessitated a move to a new location. And after a year without the sale because of the pandemic, the UWMPC staff was determined to find a way.