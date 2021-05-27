Department 13 to showcase leading drone systems and autonomous solutions at Australia’s premier international land defense exposition

Jess Hurley, P&C marketing lead at EIS, discusses how insurance IT systems can be accelerated to stay competitive in an autonomous world. Across the globe, car manufacturers and technology companies are speeding towards a driverless future, with spending estimated to rise to $39 billion by 2026 to support autonomous vehicles. Autonomous vehicles (AV) have already begun trials in Oxford, and vehicles with automated lane-keeping systems (ALKS), technology which controls the positive and speed of a car, have been legally defined as self-driving in the UK. Global developers of AVs and AV tech include Google, Uber and Tesla. So, it won’t be long before people around the world take their hands off the wheel.