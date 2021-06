When Sadie left the shelter in 2014, no one expected her to ever be back. But last month, she did return when her family surrendered her. Shortly after that, Sadie was adopted again — and returned again. This, unfortunately, was not the end of it — about a week later, she was adopted and returned one more time.Sadie was only a few months old when she and her littermates first arrived at the Harris County Animal Shelter in Texas. The staff had taken photos of Sadie, and the little puppy was quickly adopted by a family. But this wasn’t the forever family Sadie needed.