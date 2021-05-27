Festival Fun in Fairmont at the WV Three Rivers Festival

A strongman competition and pepperoni roll eating contest make for wholesome Appalachian fun at the Three Rivers Festival this weekend. Has it been too long since you screamed on the Tilt-a-Whirl or saw the view from the top of a Ferris wheel? When was the last time you saw someone lift an insane amount of weight—or eat a year’s worth of pepperoni rolls in 10 minutes? Scratch that festival itch at the 47th West Virginia Three Rivers Festival at Palatine Park in Fairmont this weekend.