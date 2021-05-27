Cancel
Fairmont, WV

Festival Fun in Fairmont at the WV Three Rivers Festival

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strongman competition and pepperoni roll eating contest make for wholesome Appalachian fun at the Three Rivers Festival this weekend. Has it been too long since you screamed on the Tilt-a-Whirl or saw the view from the top of a Ferris wheel? When was the last time you saw someone lift an insane amount of weight—or eat a year’s worth of pepperoni rolls in 10 minutes? Scratch that festival itch at the 47th West Virginia Three Rivers Festival at Palatine Park in Fairmont this weekend.

