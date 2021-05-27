Cancel
Public Health

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

By MAE ANDERSON Associated Press
Times Daily
 12 days ago

www.timesdaily.com
Public Healthwcn247.com

AP analysis: COVID prolonged foster care stays for thousands

SEATTLE (AP) — An Associated Press analysis shows that thousands of families' reunifications have been delayed nationwide as the pandemic snarls the foster care system. Courts have delayed cases, gone virtual or temporarily shut down, leading to a backlog. Services such as visitation, therapy and drug testing that parents need to get their kids back also have been limited. The AP found at least 8,700 fewer reunifications during the first nine months of the pandemic compared with the same period the year before. Adoptions slowed to a trickle. Overall, tens of thousands of fewer children left foster care compared with 2019. State officials acknowledge the data but say each case has unique circumstances and that they've done their best in unprecedented situations.
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

New data from CDC on effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Researchers in the United States have conducted a study demonstrating the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines at preventing infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Importantly, Mark Thompson from the CDC COVID-19 Response Team and colleagues also showed that the vaccines...
EconomyCulpeper Star Exponent

Correction: US Economy-Vital Signs story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story June 5, 2021, about the U.S. economy’s vital signs, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a trade association. It is the Commercial Food Equipment Service Association, not the Commercial Food Service Equipment Association. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
Medical & Biotechoilcity.news

Pfizer expands vaccine tests in kids under 12

NEW YORK — Pfizer says it is expanding testing of its COVID-19 vaccine in children younger than 12. After a first-step study in a small number of young children to test different doses, Pfizer is ready to enroll about 4,500 young volunteers at more than 90 sites in the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain.
IndustryTimes Daily

US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has recovered most of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment made to hackers after a cyberattack that caused the operator of the nation's largest fuel pipeline to halt its operations last month, officials said Monday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
Maine StatePosted by
Fox News

Maine says 8 vaccinated residents died 'with COVID-19'

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that eight residents who were fully vaccinated against coronavirus have died with COVID-19, including some who were inoculated while receiving end-of-life care. A coronavirus infection acquired 14 days post-final vaccination dose is considered a "breakthrough case." As of June...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public Healthwcn247.com

Jails emptied in the pandemic. Should they stay that way?

By the middle of last year, the number of people in jails in the U.S. was at its lowest point in more than two decades. That's according to a new report published Monday by the Vera Institute of Justice, whose researchers collected population numbers from about half the nation’s 3,300 jails to make national estimates. The report was shared with The Marshall Project and The Associated Press. It says the number of people incarcerated in county jails across the country declined by roughly one-quarter, or 185,000, as counties aggressively worked to release people held on low-level charges, dramatically reduced arrest rates and suspended court operations to stop the spread of COVID-19.
EconomyTimes Daily

Toyota reaches settlement over bullied engineer's suicide

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Toyota has reached a settlement with the family of an engineer whose suicide was ruled a job-related death due to harassment from his boss. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Cincinnati, OHmanisteenews.com

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Polio Memories story

CINCINNATI (AP) — In a story June 7, 2021, about the polio era compared to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Associated Press erroneously spelled the name of Joaniko Kohchi, director of the Institute for Parenting at Adelphi University. It is Kohchi, not Kochi.
TrafficTimes Daily

Officials: 2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 30

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing at least 30 passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
BusinessDerrick

France fines Google $268M for unfair online ads treatment

PARIS (AP) — France’s anti-competition watchdog decided Monday to fine Google 220 million euros ($268 million) for abusing its “dominant position” in the online advertising business, an unprecedented move, the body said. Practices used by Google “are particularly serious because they penalize Google’s competitors” in certain markets and publishers of...
CoronavirusDerrick

As India's surge wanes, families deal with the devastation

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Two months ago Radha Gobindo Pramanik and his wife threw a party to celebrate their daughter's pregnancy and the upcoming birth of their long-awaited grandchild. They were so happy that they paid little attention to his wife's cough. It's an oversight that may forever haunt him....