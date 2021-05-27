Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Man threatens to shoot teller during PNC Bank robbery in Cleveland, FBI says

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 12 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man told a teller he would “shoot your head off” during a robbery of a PNC Bank branch in the Cudell neighborhood on the West Side, authorities say. According to the Cleveland division of the FBI, the suspect entered the PNC Bank at 10900 Lorain Ave. at about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday and waited in line to see a teller. When the man approached the teller, he said “Don’t give me any bait or dye packs or I’ll shoot your head off, hurry up and give me the money.”

