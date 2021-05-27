Report: Gianluigi Donnarumma to decide on new club before the Euros begin

Gianluigi Donnarumma could be set to renew with AC Milan as he intended to all along, a report claims, especially after last night’s big win over Juventus. As MilanNews writes, Donnarumma has now recorded back to back clean sheet to silence some of the doubters and those who thought the renewal situation may cloud his performances. Against Juve some may point to the fact he charged out of his goal in the first half – which many have defined as reckless – but it had a logical sense since it took place with the right timing and led to a play that triggered a counter articulated by Theo Hernandez.