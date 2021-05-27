Cancel
Report: Gianluigi Donnarumma to decide on new club before the Euros begin

By Danny Penza
blackwhitereadallover.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gianluigi Donnarumma speculation has shifted from whether he will leave AC Milan to now where he will go once he leaves AC Milan. We know this because Milan director Paolo Maldini announced Wednesday that Donnarumma, who has been in a contract dispute with the club for months, will be leaving the red side of the San Siro on a free transfer this summer. (Even though we know it won’t be free free considering who’s calling the shots.)

www.blackwhitereadallover.com
