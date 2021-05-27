Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Cast Of Friends Revealed A Secret Offscreen Romance That May Break The Internet

By Natalie Morin
Refinery29
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe six iconic characters of '90s sitcom Friends had their fair share of crushes, kisses, and even full-blown serious relationships with each other. But the real-life cast has always maintained that offscreen, they're all just friends. However, during the highly-anticipated Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max, (spoilers ahead) the actors dropped a huge bombshell: Two of the cast members weren't always platonic.

www.refinery29.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offscreen#Internet#Television#Romance#Sitcom#Cast Members#90s Sitcom Friends#Kisses#Crushes#Family#Feelings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

The Friends Reunion Special Is Coming in 2021

After months (or, at this point, years) of rumors and anticipation, the Friends reunion of our dreams is going to become a reality. The cast was set to gather for a special on HBO's streaming service, HBO Max, to honor the iconic sitcom's 25th anniversary. There have been some bumps in the road to production, however, as the entertainment world has been on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. But as we wait for what will be Jennifer Aniston's perfect behind-the-scenes Instagrams from the set, we're laying out everything we know about the project so far.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
TV Serieshot969boston.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
Burbank, CAramascreen.com

Here’s The Teaser For FRIENDS: THE REUNION Which Will Premiere Thursday, May 27 On HBO Max

HBO Max has released this official teaser for FRIENDS: THE REUNION special which will debut on THURSDAY, MAY 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Lisa Kudrow reveals her son used to think Jennifer Aniston was his mother

Lisa Kudrow has opened up about the close bonds on the set of Friends, revealing that her son used to think Jennifer Aniston was his mother.The Friends star, who played Phoebe Buffay on the long-running sitcom, shared the amusing detail during an appearance on Conan on Wednesday.Speaking with host Conan O’Brien about how her son Julian, 23, grew up on the set of the show, Kudrow acknowledged that there was a time when he thought that her co-star was his mother.“He got a little confused, I know that he was really obsessed with Jen Aniston,” O’Brien began, prompting Kudrow to...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

10 Key Career Moves Jennifer Aniston Made Before 'Friends'

It's been seventeen years since Friends ended, but Jennifer Aniston remains synonymous with Rachel Green. As her most famous character, Jennifer encapsulated the charming and relatable girl next door archetype, which continues to serve as the basis for many a sitcom and romcom to this day. But unlike countless other sitcom actors (her own Friends co-stars included), Jennifer managed to break away from her TV persona and embark on a highly lucrative and successful movie career.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Thought Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

It's impossible not to love Jennifer Aniston, and apparently, that's true even when your own mom was also a Friends cast member. Lisa Kudrow visited Conan on Wednesday, May 12, where she told host Conan O'Brien that her son, Julian, who recently turned 23 and used to join his mom on the Friends set as a young child, has mixed feelings about now watching the iconic sitcom. "I know he hasn't seen every episode," Lisa shared about her only child, although she wasn't quite sure why he hadn't been more curious. "I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did...
TV Seriestoofab.com

Friends Reunion: Memories, Surprises and How a Cast Romance Fueled the Show

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer finally returned to the set that made them international superstars to reminisce with their "Friends." It's no surprise that one of the biggest sitcoms of all time absolutely dominated the social media conversation -- even in the...
TV SeriesGrazia

All The Questions The Internet Has About The Friends Reunion

Unless you've had no access to the internet for the past week, we're fairly sure you'll know that the Friends reunion has dropped - after what feels like a lifetime of setbacks due to coronavirus restrictions. Finally, the whole gang - Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer - were reunited on the small screen, along with some truly wild cameos (which even included Lady Gaga casually belting out Smelly Cat).
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

It's Not Just the Ladies of Younger Who've Become IRL BFFs

Younger's Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard may be roommates and close pals onscreen, but their relationship is even deeper off-screen. Bernard officiated Duff's wedding to musician Matthew Koma in 2019, is godmother to Duff's daughter Banks Violet Bair and even flew to Los Angeles for Duff's home birth of baby girl Mae in March 2021. Seems like they're more like family than just work wives!
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Friends cast reveal on-set injury led to superstitious habit before each episode during reunion

The Friends reunion revealed how a painful on-set injury led to the cast creating a superstitious habit.In the one-off special, which saw all six main cast members get back together to reflect upon the hit sitcom, footage is shown of Matt LeBlanc dislocating his shoulder while performing a slapstick stunt in season three.The incident in question occurred during the season’s second episode, titled “The One Where No One’s Ready”, which is the only Friends episode to play out in real time.In the reunion special, LeBlanc explained how the cast would huddle in the corridor outside the show’s apartment set...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Friends Reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reveal they almost had off-screen romance

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have revealed they almost had an off-screen romance while filming Friends.The pair appeared on the long-awaited Friends reunion episode alongside the sitcom’s four other main cast members, where they were asked by host James Corden if there were any romantic feelings between each of them when the show was on in the 1990s.In response, Aniston and Schwimmer immediately looked at one another.“The first season I had a major crush on Jen – we were both crushing hard on one another, but it was like two ships passing ‘cause one of us was always in...