The Nike Dunk Low just got one rendition deeper with a “Dusty Olive” edition surfacing that may look a little familiar to some. Similar to the “Ugly Duckling” pack color palette like we’ve seen Nike celebrate in the past, the rendition has surfaced in a Dusty Olive and Pro Gold color scheme. Featuring a smooth buttery suede, brown decks out the side, and toe panelings along with brown canvas on the tongues and ankles. In contrast, Dusty Olive is used on the overlay system all while Pro Gold paints the Nike Swoosh logo, lacing system, heel, tongue branding, and the rubber outsole. A smooth combination of colors that fit in with today’s tactical trends, to say the least.