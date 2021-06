CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer who fatally shot a man in March is being investigated for allegedly pulling a gun on a man during a road rage incident, sources said. An altercation between an officer and another driver occurred on May 21 in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood and was caught on bystander cellphone video that was obtained by ABC News Chicago station WLS-TV. The Chicago Police Department told ABC News the incident is under an Internal Affairs investigation but did not identify the officer involved.