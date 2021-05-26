The Racism of the Left

What alternate universe does a Black person live in to be claiming that racism doesn’t exist in this country? Do they live in a bubble or have they been so sheltered or cushioned that they are unaware of the reality existing for other people that look like them? I am happy that they have been blessed with opportunities and an exceptional environment that the majority of Blacks are not privy to. But if they really feel that racism is not alive and running rampant in this country, they are either in denial or all out lying. They are being used as puppets to represent the voice of what many see as the real oppressors: White racists.