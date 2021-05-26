Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches early next year

Bad Dream Games revealed this week that they're bringing their game One Hand Clapping intro Steam's Early Access in June. If you're not familiar with this game, this is a 2D puzzle platformer that basically challenges players to control the game using their voice. You will sing into your microphone to solve musical puzzles, all of which have various difficulties behind them, but not anything super challenging that will require you to be a world-class singer. It's an awesome and unique game that was developed by HandyGames, which was technically already released into Early Access on Stadia back in July 2020. Hopefully, this is a sign that the game will be moving away from those programs and getting a proper release sometime this year. You can check out more about it below as the Steam version will drop on June 10th.