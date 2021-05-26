newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Former senator from Virginia, John Warner, dies at 94

By Tyler Arnold
Inside Nova
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A former Republican senator from Virginia, John Warner, was pronounced dead in his Alexandria home Wednesday from heart failure at the age of 94. As the second-longest serving senator in Virginia history, Warner legislated as a political moderate. Although he would back Republican presidents, he also voiced support for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe V. Wade, supported gun control legislation and opposed Robert Borke’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Although he supported President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, he urged the president to bring the troops home in 2007.

www.insidenova.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mark Warner
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Warner
Person
Richard Nixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#George Bush#President Bush#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Navy#Marine Corps#Virginian#Commonwealth#U S Supreme Court#Virginia Politics#Virginia History#President Richard Nixon#President Joe Biden#U S Secretary#Republican Presidents#Wade#Legislation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Country
Iraq
Related
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Va. House of Delegates to meet in person at the state Capitol

Lawmakers have not met in chambers since March 2020. Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday that the House, when it next convenes, will return in person to the Virginia State Capitol after a year of virtual and physically distanced voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Over the...
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia endorses Jennifer McClellan for governor

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC endorsed State Sen. Jennifer McClellan to become the next governor of Virginia in a Monday event at the Virginia Women’s Monument in Richmond. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC is the political action arm of NARAL, the Virginia chapter of...
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
restonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
US News and World Report

Alaska Republican Party Chair Resigns, to Move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Virginia StateWashingtonian.com

A New Suffragist Memorial Is Open in Virginia

A new memorial 13 years in the making, which honors the “entire arc” of the Women’s Suffragist Movement, was dedicated in Lorton yesterday. Billed as the first of its kind, the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial commemorates the decades-long fight for the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Virginia Statetysonsreporter.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

(Updated at 11:40 a.m.) Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Virginia StateWHSV

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Monday, May 17

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics. COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats) Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of...
Alexandria, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Opinion: Letter to the Editor: Endorsing for Mayor

We have all been active participants and very engaged observers in the governing of this city. So, it is not hyperbole when we say that Alexandria has never faced the confluence of multiple crises as it has over the past 18 months: Covid-19 testing and vaccine distribution; positive cases and demands on our health care system; economic impact at every level -- both government, business and individual; closed schools; racial equity and inequity; and all of the “normal” contentious issues that arise in an engaged community. It is also not hyperbole to say that the leadership provided by our current mayor during these very challenging times has been exemplary.
Virginia Statealexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Among Areas with Highest Median Income in Virginia

According to a recent study by SmartAsset, residents in Alexandria are among the highest earners in Virginia. The analysis was completed as part of the company’s study on the places with the most purchasing power, and cost of living was factored into the calculations. In Virginia, the places with the...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...