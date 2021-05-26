Former senator from Virginia, John Warner, dies at 94

We have all been active participants and very engaged observers in the governing of this city. So, it is not hyperbole when we say that Alexandria has never faced the confluence of multiple crises as it has over the past 18 months: Covid-19 testing and vaccine distribution; positive cases and demands on our health care system; economic impact at every level -- both government, business and individual; closed schools; racial equity and inequity; and all of the “normal” contentious issues that arise in an engaged community. It is also not hyperbole to say that the leadership provided by our current mayor during these very challenging times has been exemplary.