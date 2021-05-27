Cancel
Cook County, MN

Frost Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 02:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. Localized freezing temperatures are also likely. * WHERE...North Itasca, Central St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, Koochiching, North St. Louis and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek, Lake Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even colder air arrives tonight into Friday morning.

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will be possible this morning. Moose Lake, Hinckley, and Solon Springs have reported a visibility of a half to quarter mile this morning. The fog isn`t widespread but is dense in spots. Expect the fog to lift between 7 AM and 830 AM. If you`re driving be prepared for changing conditions.