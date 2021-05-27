Frost Advisory issued for Hamilton, Northern Herkimer, Northern Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures falling into the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Warren, Northern Herkimer and Hamilton Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov