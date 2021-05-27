Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Barnes to 10 miles northwest of Randolph to near Green, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Olsburg, Morganville, Randolph and Green. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, KS
City
Washington, KS
City
Riley, KS
County
Clay County, KS
State
Washington State
County
Riley County, KS
City
Randolph, KS
County
Pottawatomie County, KS
County
Marshall County, KS
City
Green, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Northwestern Pottawatomie#Northeastern Clay#Northwestern Riley#Southeastern Washington#Expect Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Siding#Radar#Immediate Severity#Severe Certainty#Target Area#Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Republic; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Narka, moving east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Haddam, Narka and Mahaska.