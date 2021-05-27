Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Barnes to 10 miles northwest of Randolph to near Green, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Olsburg, Morganville, Randolph and Green. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH