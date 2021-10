It's a great day to be a fan of violent alien overlords, big brain best friends, fearless pre-teen girl bullies, and of course, hunky boys. Filmmaker Steven Kostanski and the Canadian film production company Astron-6 have developed somewhat of a cult following thanks to films like "Manborg," "Father's Day," "Bio-Cop," "The Void," "The Editor,"(directed by Adam Brooks and Matthew Kennedy) and "Leprechaun Returns," but they truly knocked it out of the park with their hilarious sci-fi comedy gorefest, "Psycho Goreman." Following the film's release on Shudder, fans were quick with endless memes and gifs. Then there was a Blu-ray release, a neon vinyl release of the soundtrack, and even a clothing line over at Cavity Colors.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO