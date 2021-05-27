CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix renews Firefly Lane for second season

Cover picture for the articleFirefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke announced in a video that Netflix has renewed the series for a second season. Check out the announcement below where the pair also answered a few questions from fans …. Based on Kristin Hannah’s novel, when the unlikely duo of Tully (Heigl)...

