There have been more PS5 restocks from PlayStation Direct this month that any other source, and most of them have gone off without a hitch. Today, however, a spike in issues joining the queue has led to Sony opening up the purchase line to the general public instead of only reserving for people who have been invited. Sony is still experimenting with this purchase system, working hard to create ways to make it easy for humans to buy consoles while making it more challenging for bots to buy and resell a PS5 when it has become available. We don't know what changes have been made to cause problems with this update but with so many buyers making the issues known it's unlikely we will see this next time. If you don't manage to get in the queue for this restock, current rumors suggest we could see a restock from Best Buy this Wednesday or Thursday.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO