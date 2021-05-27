Tournament of Champions gets a first trailer

The concept of an escape room is nothing new; however, the 2019 film managed to revive the concept and was a modest success in the box office. Naturally, a cheap horror film tends to get a sequel, and this past summer, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions made its way into theaters. This time, the surviving victims of the first film (Taylor Russell’s Zoey Davis and Logan Miller’s Ben Miller) try to expose the corporation behind the sick and twisted games; however, they end up trapped with six previous champions to play the game once again. The reviews were generally on par with the original; however, the film barely made a dent at the box office as Escape Room: Tournament of Champions ended its run with $49.29 million, which pales in comparison to the first film, which garnered $155.7 million. So, what happened? Obviously, the pandemic had an effect on its box office numbers; however, given the fact that this was a theater exclusive film, this should’ve posted a better-than-average number. Let’s dig deeper into the reasoning behind Escape Room: Tournament of Champions disappointing box office run.

