Idaho is known for many things. The outdoors, a blue football field, and obviously, potatoes. One thing Idaho is not known for is basketball players. As the NBA Playoffs are now into the second round, we look at some of the most successful basketball players to play in the NBA with Idaho roots. Former Boise State star Chandler Hutchinson didn't play much, but he played in the first round of the playoffs this season. Unfortunately, his team didn't get past the Philadelphia 76'ers. For the purpose of this article, we will focus on players that have made it to the NBA Finals.