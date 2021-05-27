Vogue Business Index: Spring 2021 Update

As the cheeky saying goes, a well-tailored suit is to women what lingerie is to men. For one emerging Italian men’s retailer, distinguishing classic styles with an emphasis on quality and material, Edoardo Borrelli made a name for himself by way of his immaculately designed tailored suits for men. And while his suits are still well-regarded, the Italian atelier has recently expanded his line of menswear with timeless yet chic casual wear that is made for the modern-day gentleman. Though the business originated out of Borrelli’s hometown of Napes, Italy, he has since relocated the business to the sparkling shores of Miami with a flagship store at The Setai Miami Beach, one of the city’s most prestigious luxury hotels. While their business is now stateside, Borrelli still emphasizes the importance of sourcing the best possible materials and fabrics for his clothes. Whether from Japan, Egypt, or Italy, the menswear designer uses only the finest cottons, silks, wools and super performance fabrics to make up his collection.