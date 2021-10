Bluepoint Games is now officially part of PlayStation Studios following today's announcement of Sony's acquisition, but the developer's next title won't be a remake like it has come to be known for. In fact, Bluepoint Games is now developing a brand new, original title. Talking during a new interview with IGN, president Marco Thrush said: "Our next project, we're working on original content right now. We can't talk about what that is, but that's the next step in the evolution for us."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO