Mendo to Get $18m for Pot Programs

The biggest favor Mendocino County could do for itself is revive the long dormant logging industry. A well thought-out program to utilize our abundance of trees makes as much sense as growing and harvesting corn in Iowa. Mendo County is home to vast tracts of trees planted by Georgia Pacific and Louisiana Pacific in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The trees are now 40 and 50 years old and were never destined to be anything than lumber for a backyard deck, sheathing for a roof, or fancy, expensive wainscoting in some high-ranking Chinese Communist official’s palace.