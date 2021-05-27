Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendocino County, CA

Mendo to Get $18m for Pot Programs

By Writers
theava.com
 14 days ago

With the state flush with piles of cash generated by dotcoms and One Percenters who earned prodigious profits during a Pandemic that featured lockdowns across the economic spectrum, Gov. Gavin Newsom last Friday, May 14, announced a proposed $738.1 million for cannabis-related purposes, including $100 million in grant funding for local governments with pot regulatory programs to complete environmental studies, license reviews, and mitigate environmental impacts. The proposal supports a broader effort to transition cannabis farmers into the regulated market and to allegedly reduce barriers to entry for small businesses. The plan also proposes to allocate nearly $630 million in cannabis tax funds to public health, environmental protection, and public safety initiatives.

www.theava.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
County
Mendocino County, CA
Local
California Industry
Mendocino County, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Stewardship#Legislature#State Funds#Public Funds#Money Market Funds#Equity Funds#Equity Funding#Dotcoms#Budget#Education#Pot Regulatory Programs#Cannabis Tax Funds#Cannabis Tax Funding#Grant Funding#Cash#Social Equity Programs#Tax#Businesses#Aid Licensees#Annual Licenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Community Column: Trail Stewards ask for JDSF reform

Over the last six months, the issue of Jackson Demonstration State Forest has come to the forefront of public attention here in Mendocino County. The Advocate-News and Beacon have been very obliging and even-handed in printing opinions and letters from both sides. There is still a substantial misunderstanding of our...
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

HHSA employees concerned about changes

“In the face of multiple public health emergencies, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic, Public Health staff have struggled to maintain the standards required by the California Health and Safety Code. Public Health has struggled with a lack of experienced public health leadership, low salaries, inadequate staffing and, most importantly, the lack of support by HHSA management for a functional public health department.” – from an open letter to the Board of Supervisors by the Mendocino County Chapter Executive Board, SEIU 1021.
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Assignment: Ukiah- More trees than grains of sand

The biggest favor Mendocino County could do for itself is revive the long dormant logging industry. A well thought-out program to utilize our abundance of trees makes as much sense as growing and harvesting corn in Iowa. Mendo County is home to vast tracts of trees planted by Georgia Pacific and Louisiana Pacific in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The trees are now 40 and 50 years old and were never destined to be anything than lumber for a backyard deck, sheathing for a roof, or fancy, expensive wainscoting in some high-ranking Chinese Communist official’s palace.
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Roadwork planned in Mendocino County

Route 1 (68.5/69.7) – Krull Telecom was granted a Caltrans Encroachment Permit for utility work from Ocean View Drive to Ten Mile River on Thursday, May 20. One-way traffic control will be in effect weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate five-minute delays. Route 20 (16.5) –...
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Supervisors talk cannabis, settlement funds

The Mendocino Board of Supervisors discussed the possibility of modeling its cannabis code enforcement after Humboldt County on Tuesday, after receiving a plan which proposes the addition of multiple job positions to both the cannabis and sheriff’s department. The board also discussed the use of PG&E settlement funds and received the company’s plans for potential power shut-offs this summer.
Mendocino County, CALake County Record Bee

News Briefs

MCOE accepting applications for vocational programs. The Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) is currently enrolling students in two of its vocational programs: the Medical Assisting Program and the Dental Assisting Program. Applications are available online at www.mcoe.us/student-programs-services/adult-programs/professional-certificates, and are due Friday, June 4. Medical assistants work alongside physicians, mainly...
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

How’s the market? Competing in a hot housing market

If you’ve been house hunting, you know the local market is tight. Supply is down which forces prices up. Although Mendocino County is more affordable than some parts of California, it’s getting harder to find property in a price range that’s comfortable for most people. In the real estate business, we use the Housing Affordability Index to assess the percentage of typical families that earn enough income to qualify for a mortgage loan on a typical home in their area.
Ukiah Daily Journal

Team Rubicon joins forces with local volunteers for fire mitigation

Volunteers from Team Rubicon participated in a fire mitigation operation in Mendocino County recently, supporting local communities, fire safe councils and homeowners’ groups as wildfire season begins in a time of extreme drought. From April 16 to 18 Greyshirts, Team Rubicon’s volunteers, trained in site assessment and mission planning, chainsaw...