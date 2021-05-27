Mendo to Get $18m for Pot Programs
With the state flush with piles of cash generated by dotcoms and One Percenters who earned prodigious profits during a Pandemic that featured lockdowns across the economic spectrum, Gov. Gavin Newsom last Friday, May 14, announced a proposed $738.1 million for cannabis-related purposes, including $100 million in grant funding for local governments with pot regulatory programs to complete environmental studies, license reviews, and mitigate environmental impacts. The proposal supports a broader effort to transition cannabis farmers into the regulated market and to allegedly reduce barriers to entry for small businesses. The plan also proposes to allocate nearly $630 million in cannabis tax funds to public health, environmental protection, and public safety initiatives.www.theava.com