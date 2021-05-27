Cancel
PUBG Mobile's First PvE Game Mode Titans: Last Stand Now Available

By Kshiteej Naik
IGN
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBG Mobile has launched its first ever PvE game mode called Titans: Last Stand. The new game mode is part of the Godzilla vs Kong crossover event. In Titans: Last Stand, players need to assist Godzilla and King Kong join forces to fight against Mechagodzilla. Players will spawn in a warship and start looting to prepare for a drone invasion. After Mechagodzilla shows up, players need to attack the weak spots of Mechagodzilla. They will be rewarded with parachute skins, BP, and more based on the score. Titans: Last Stand will be available in the game until June 8. The in-game resource pack for Titans: Last Stand needs to be downloaded to play the game mode.

in.ign.com
#Pubg Mobile#Mobile Game#Titans#Android Users#Mobile Users#Active Users#Pubg Mobile#Pubgmlaststand Hop#Bp#Last Stand#Techcrunch#Indian#Krafton#Ign India#Vpn#Pve Game Mode#Parachute Skins#Kong Crossover Event#Fight#Attack
