If you find yourself looking for a bit of an adrenaline rush on a Friday night but want an activity that will keep you safe without any marks on your permanent record, it’s time for an action film. Watching Hollywood’s best take and throw way more punches than humanly possible and follow up their fight scene with a car chase that would result in hundreds of unnecessary deaths (it’s a movie, don’t think about it) is a much safer way to live vicariously through film and dream of being a secret agent. These films are why you invested in the big screen TV with the high-definition sound system.