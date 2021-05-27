Why “black-ish” is Calling it Quits after Eight Seasons
When Black-ish debuted in 2014, it didn't take long for the sitcom to become a hit. Not only did the show feature a star-studded cast, but its humor allowed Black-ish to touch on topics that other series wouldn't dare explore. In addition to building its own success, Black-ish also spawned three spin-offs and there's yet another one that could possibly be in the works. With all of its parts moving like a well-oiled machine, it seemed like there was no end in sight for the popular show. That being said, there were quite a few people who were disappointed when it was announced that Black-ish would be ending after its upcoming eighth season. Some, however, felt like the writing was on the wall long before the official announcement was made. But why is the show going off the air when it's seemingly still successful? Keep reading to find out.