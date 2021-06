When it comes to climate science, it is never settled. A recent column by Jim Bobreski got me thinking about way back when I was a college student, majoring in geography at SUNY Geneseo. Several facts were presented in various courses that essentially differ from Mr. Bobreski’s perspective. In a climatology course, two theories were posited: the obvious one, global warming, and that the accumulation of CO2 in the atmosphere may eventually create a cooler earth due to the reflection of insolation into space. Another ice age was predicted. Let us remember that climate refers to long-term weather patterns: 30-40 years are not long-term from a meteorological perspective.