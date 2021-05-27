Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Bragg, CA

Fort Bragg Notes (May 26, 2021)

By Writers
theava.com
 14 days ago

CHAIN STORES — Monday evening, the Fort Bragg City Council considered extending its moratorium on formula businesses in the "inland zone" - basically the part of town not in the Coastal Zone, where development often requires Coastal Commission approval. In April, the council approved a ban on approving applications from...

www.theava.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Fort Bragg, CA
Government
Fort Bragg, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Fort Bragg, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Treatment#Water Storage#Drinking Water#River#City Staff#Autozone#The Planning Commission#Dollar General#Marine Science#Coastal Trail#South Franklin Street#City Hall Staff#Staff Notes#Coastal Zone#April#Council Members#Water Conservation#State Law#Saltier River Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Roadwork planned in Mendocino County

Route 1 (68.5/69.7) – Krull Telecom was granted a Caltrans Encroachment Permit for utility work from Ocean View Drive to Ten Mile River on Thursday, May 20. One-way traffic control will be in effect weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate five-minute delays. Route 20 (16.5) –...
theava.com

Coast Notes

Boar's Nest update: James Lindsay got a 60-day reprieve in Ten Mile Justice Court last Thursday. Sixty days to finish clearing out his yard — or more accurately, the quarter acre of 20th century iron, steel and plastic that has accumulated there since the Eisenhower Administration, enraged at least one neighbor, and brought the City of Fort Bragg's enforcement powers down upon him. At issue is whether he and his family get to keep their home.
Mendocino County, CAtheava.com

The Klan in Mendocino County

What? Ku Klux Klan in Mendocino County? You bet! Unfortunately our county was no different than the rest of the USA in having a KKK presence over the last century. First, thanks to the Fort Bragg Mendocino Coast Historical Society Spring 2018 story in “Voices of the Past” about Klan origins. The group originated in the South after the Civil War during Reconstruction. It appealed to whites who feared new laws giving equality to former slaves. Klansman wore masks with pointed hoods and long robes to hide their identities as they created terror, kidnapping, flogging and murdering “undesirables.”
Ukiah Daily Journal

Team Rubicon joins forces with local volunteers for fire mitigation

Volunteers from Team Rubicon participated in a fire mitigation operation in Mendocino County recently, supporting local communities, fire safe councils and homeowners’ groups as wildfire season begins in a time of extreme drought. From April 16 to 18 Greyshirts, Team Rubicon’s volunteers, trained in site assessment and mission planning, chainsaw...
Mendocino, CAFort Bragg Advocate-News

Mendocino Coast calendar of events

If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call the County Public Health Office at 707-472-2759. To contact the City of Fort Bragg, call 707-961-2823. All Fort Bragg citizens may contact the Fort Bragg Police Department at 707-964-0200 and staff will direct you to the appropriate agency. Government Meetings. Fort Bragg online:...
Ukiah, CAWillits News

Wood, McGuire honor Ukiah veteran on his 100th birthday

Mendocino County’s state legislators honored longtime Ukiah resident David H. Dorsey on his 100th birthday April 29, with a California Legislature Resolution congratulating Dorsey on his century milestone, and expressing their “sincere appreciation to him for his dedication to duty and country and his honorable and faithful service to the United States of America.” (See the April 17 edition of The Ukiah Daily Journal, or our website, for more about the Dorsey family’s service during World War II.)
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Heavy storm brings lightning, hail, rain to Lake, Mendocino counties

A strong storm system Saturday brought lightning, hail and rain to west central Lake County, then headed south through Mendocino County and fizzled out in Sonoma County. The lightning started several small fires in the Ukiah and Willits areas, Cal Fire said. Cloverdale residents reported some drizzle from the storm,...
Fort Bragg, CAFort Bragg Advocate-News

Local Notes

Please submit Local Notes items to events@advocate-news.com. If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call the County Public Health Office at 707-472-2759. To contact the City of Fort Bragg, call 707-961-2823. All Fort Bragg citizens may contact the Fort Bragg Police Department at 707-964-0200 and staff will direct you to the appropriate agency.
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Supervisors talk cannabis, settlement funds

The Mendocino Board of Supervisors discussed the possibility of modeling its cannabis code enforcement after Humboldt County on Tuesday, after receiving a plan which proposes the addition of multiple job positions to both the cannabis and sheriff’s department. The board also discussed the use of PG&E settlement funds and received the company’s plans for potential power shut-offs this summer.
Ukiah Daily Journal

Looking About in Mendocino County

“It’s (old age) not a surprise, we knew it was coming – make the most of it. So you may not be as fast on your feet, and the image in your mirror may be a little disappointing, but if you are still functioning and not in pain, gratitude should be the name of the game.” ― Betty White, “If You Ask Me”
Fort Bragg, CAThe Mendocino Voice

Ft. Bragg will host National Police Week events May 13-15 — Organizer says celebration is non-political

FORT BRAGG, 5/11/21 — A celebration of “National Police Week” is planned this week in Fort Bragg, with events happening Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The activities kick-off Thursday at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Fort Bragg Police Department on South Franklin Street. Kristine Gilmore (who is the spouse of a highway patrolman) organized the event. There will be an opening prayer by Pastor Kris Strickland from Coast Christian Center, National Anthem by Krystal Strickland with accompanied acoustics by Frank Garcia, also from the CCC, an opening speech from Fort Bragg Mayor Bernie Norvell, a candle lighting presentation by Mendocino County Sheriff Matthew Kendall along with officers from local departments and a presentation by Mindi Russell, executive director of the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy- Sacramento program, Gilmore said in an email interview.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Glance at the Past

• Ernest Frasier, who is now doing teamster work with a division of the 20th Engineers in France, met an old friend the other day, according to advice received from Ed Aulin under the date of April 16. It was a horse which he helped to break while working on the Biaggi Ranch at Ten Mile River about three years ago. He recognized three of the horses in their camp to be from the Biaggi Ranch.
Ukiah, CAPress Democrat

State legislators honor Ukiah World War II veteran on his 100th birthday

When he turned 100 on April 29, longtime Ukiah resident and veteran David H. Dorsey received a special honor from the state. Mendocino County’s state legislators recognized the centenarian with a California Legislature Resolution, which thanked the World War II veteran for his military service, the Ukiah Daily Journal reported.
Mendocino County, CAtheava.com

May 12, 2021

Cool Coast | 6 New Cases | Brown & Manning | 1975 Pastoral | Supes Notes | Tipped Truck | Ed Notes | Yesterday's Catch | Mexi-Klezmer | Spring Moon | Suffering Comrade | Ukiah Rhythmettes | Malay Plane | Loaded Truck | Avoid Probate | Boonville Morning | Mussel Quarantine | Desalinization | Comic Guilt | Vocational Programs | Hopland Shed | Planning Cancelled | Intercept Turnaround | Nagging Urge | AIDS Aid | Oakland Coliseum | Former Pres | Dividing Line | Reporter's Alert.