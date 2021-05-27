Fort Bragg Notes (May 26, 2021)

What? Ku Klux Klan in Mendocino County? You bet! Unfortunately our county was no different than the rest of the USA in having a KKK presence over the last century. First, thanks to the Fort Bragg Mendocino Coast Historical Society Spring 2018 story in “Voices of the Past” about Klan origins. The group originated in the South after the Civil War during Reconstruction. It appealed to whites who feared new laws giving equality to former slaves. Klansman wore masks with pointed hoods and long robes to hide their identities as they created terror, kidnapping, flogging and murdering “undesirables.”