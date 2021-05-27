Fort Bragg Notes (May 26, 2021)

FORT BRAGG, 5/11/21 — A celebration of “National Police Week” is planned this week in Fort Bragg, with events happening Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The activities kick-off Thursday at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Fort Bragg Police Department on South Franklin Street. Kristine Gilmore (who is the spouse of a highway patrolman) organized the event. There will be an opening prayer by Pastor Kris Strickland from Coast Christian Center, National Anthem by Krystal Strickland with accompanied acoustics by Frank Garcia, also from the CCC, an opening speech from Fort Bragg Mayor Bernie Norvell, a candle lighting presentation by Mendocino County Sheriff Matthew Kendall along with officers from local departments and a presentation by Mindi Russell, executive director of the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy- Sacramento program, Gilmore said in an email interview.