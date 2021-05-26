Letter: People will decide

I am a student as well as a volunteer for Un-Pac. Un-Pac is a group of young people who are advocating for the passage of HR-1 or commonly known as the For The People Act. The last year has brought about more government distrust in elections than any other time in American history. People are not sure that their vote counts anymore. 404 voter restriction laws have been introduced in 2021. When money can have a say in who we get to vote for, how can we ensure that those we elect really represent us? This is where the For the People Act comes in. The largest voting bloc in the United States is the nonvoter. Millions of people have lost faith in American democracy. I was one of them. I wondered if my vote really counted when there are so many ways to ensure it does not. This is where the For the People Act comes in. This Act will end gerrymandering nationwide, ends dark money loopholes, allows for publicly financing of elections, grants automatic voting registration, same-day voter registration, online voter registration, and vote by mail. This is the Voting Rights Bill for the twenty-first century. Senator Feinstein has already pledged support for the bill. However, Senator Feinstein has not held a press conference to tell the public how important this bill is. It is imperative that everyone can live out their constitutional rights as citizens to vote in a free and fair election. If you would like to help to get the For the People Act passed, please join us at un-pac.org.