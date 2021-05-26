Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: People will decide

New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Gov. Ned Lamont is defying his caucus’ calls for more taxes because 70 percent of voters approve of his positions and management, according to a March 2021 Sacred Heart poll. As with any dispute, we can measure the success of these things with the upcoming elections. Robert Ensign III.

www.nhregister.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caucus#Voters#Gov Ned Lamont#Poll#Sacred Heart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsnsarrow.com

Letter to the editor

The For the People Act of 2021 is a substantial and bold electoral reform bill which would strengthen our democracy! It was passed by the House of Representatives on March 3 and then introduced to the Senate on March 17. It would make sure that the Voting Rights Act of 1965’s protections are restored.
PoliticsDoor County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: Democracy Must Work for People

Rep. Kitchens’ recent survey is written with a bias. It’s not an honest attempt to get our views. He does not ask about gerrymandering, voter suppression or gun legislation – all huge issues. We deserve fair maps, not party biased. Voter-suppression legislation, already proposed in Wisconsin, is an attempt to...
PoliticsTraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Johnson

Leelanau taxpayers pay a heck of a lot for Will Bunek’s “leadership” of the County Board of Commissioners. In 2020, as chair of the board, he received $23,766 for salary, per diem, travel expenses and health benefits. This compares to the average cost of $12,852 for the services of each of the three Democratic Commissioners and one Republican Commissioner, Melinda Lautner.
U.S. PoliticsColumbus Dispatch

Letters: Extra government benefits encourage people not to work

Senatorial candidate Jane Timken made the contention that our educational system throughout Ohio is teaching and promoting critical race theory, which pits one group, i.e. one race, against another and is a gateway to socialism. Meanwhile, in the same edition of The Dispatch, we find an article describing a yard-waste...
Electionsoc-breeze.com

Letter to the Editor: For the People Act is the Voting Rights Bill for the twenty-first century

I am a student as well as a volunteer for Un-Pac. Un-Pac is a group of young people who are advocating for the passage of HR-1 or commonly known as the For The People Act. The last year has brought about more government distrust in elections than any other time in American history. People are not sure that their vote counts anymore. 404 voter restriction laws have been introduced in 2021. When money can have a say in who we get to vote for, how can we ensure that those we elect really represent us? This is where the For the People Act comes in. The largest voting bloc in the United States is the nonvoter. Millions of people have lost faith in American democracy. I was one of them. I wondered if my vote really counted when there are so many ways to ensure it does not. This is where the For the People Act comes in. This Act will end gerrymandering nationwide, ends dark money loopholes, allows for publicly financing of elections, grants automatic voting registration, same-day voter registration, online voter registration, and vote by mail. This is the Voting Rights Bill for the twenty-first century. Senator Feinstein has already pledged support for the bill. However, Senator Feinstein has not held a press conference to tell the public how important this bill is. It is imperative that everyone can live out their constitutional rights as citizens to vote in a free and fair election. If you would like to help to get the For the People Act passed, please join us at un-pac.org.
PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Legislators should serve the people. Why don’t they?

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Disabled man faces tough choices after Missouri GOP fails to expand Medicaid” (May 21): Missouri is now one of only 13 states that withholds Medicaid from adults living in poverty who don’t have children, whether they have jobs or not. Most of the money for Medicaid expansion would come from the federal government.
Salt Lake City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Sen. Lee’s argument against For the People Act is based on falsehoods

In response to a letter that I wrote to Sen. Mike Lee concerning bill HR 1 (For the People Act of 2021), his reply included the following:. “This bill would assert the ability of the federal government to micromanage state elections and undermine the integrity of state election systems by dismantling all voter verification and systematically increasing the opportunities for voter fraud.”
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: People should get vaccine — and prove it

It’s too bad the mask mandate has been dropped. I don’t trust you to have met the guideline for inoculations, so I will continue to wear a mask anyway. I think any employer or restaurant owner should require people to prove they have had both shots by requiring them to show their vaccination cards.
Elizabethtown, PALancaster Online

The people have spoken (letter)

I believe it’s time for the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors to get off of their liberal, left-wing soapbox and to cease disparaging Elizabethtown Area school board candidates Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth. The people have spoken!. Please be a little more sensitive to your readers. They are the ones who...
MinoritiesPioneer Press

Letters: Few have paid in advance as the Hmong people did

I wonder now where many of my fellow citizens, who (20 years ago) were whining about the large influx of Hmong and other Southeast Asians, were themselves a half century ago. If any of them, or any of their relations were in the armed forces or in the pool of young men anticipating the draft, they should have been aware that Hmong and other peoples of Southeast Asia were risking, and often losing, their lives and the lives of their families for the benefit of us and our government’s policies.
Lexington, KYLexington Herald-Leader

Letters to the Editor: Bus problems. Nullifying our history. Pay people to work.

As a former Lextran rider I found myself reluctantly agreeing with a recent Herald-Leader opinion piece by Barry Saturday. Without determining why Lexington residents cannot or will not ride the bus, the city wants to try to “socially engineer” behavior, which rarely works. It is similar to the federal government’s fruitless attempts to control reproduction among the poor by coercing (chiefly fathers) to repay the government for benefits received by the single parent (usually the mother) and child. The result is a bloated enforcement system that ends up costing more than its goal. I have ridden buses in larger cities because: 1. They run on a regular basis; 2. They are reliable; 3. There is so little parking in the dense downtowns that driving a car is an ordeal, and 4. The buses stop at the corner, not in the middle of the block. A city devoted to parking lots for its suburban residents is never going to have a thriving bus system. The convenience of riding the bus has to outweigh the convenience of driving a personal vehicle. Until that is true, wasting money trying to model Lexington on large city behaviors is not going to work.
PoliticsDaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Carroll Foy would put people, justice first

We can count on Del. Jennifer Caroll Foy as our next governor because she has borne the brunt of injustice and has always fought for a more just Virginia. Del. Carroll Foy grew up in Petersburg — which she says was “a community fighting every day just to get by.” Carroll Foy says that people there worked multiple jobs to barely make ends meet and that schools were not equipped with the resources they needed. In Carroll Foy’s own home, she says, the family had to cut her grandma’s “lifesaving prescription drugs in half some months so they could afford both the medication and their mortgage.”
Charleston, WVMetro News

County clerks send US senators letters opposing For the People Act

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A majority of West Virginia county clerks have signed letters to U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in opposition to a broad voting proposal. The House of Representatives passed its version of the For the People Act in March, which would require states...
Presidential Electionmyrgv.com

LETTERS: Letters answered

In her letter to the editor on April 25, Imelda Coronado tells us she doesn’t believe President Biden is a “nice guy.” “Joe’s fake niceness,” she writes, “clearly reflects the nastiness that he thinks he can hide from smart Americans.” Huh? OK, fine, but nice guy or not, and like it or not, Biden made history by garnering more than 81 million votes, more than any other president in U.S. history and 7 million more than Trump.
La Mesa, CAeccalifornian.com

Voters to decide open seat

The La Mesa city council voted unanimously on May 11 to fill former La Mesa Vice Mayor Akilah Weber’s seat by special election, but held off on deciding when that vote will take place. Weber recently won a special election to fill the vacant 79th Assembly District seat. The council...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Letter to the Editor: Help decide Ohio's congressional district boundaries

Bob Gibbs represents Congressional District 7. And District 7 includes most of Stark County, plus Tuscarawas, Coshocton, Holmes and Knox counties. It loops south and west around Wayne to tack on Huron, Richland, Ashland and Medina counties. Stark residents are competing against all of those other areas for our elected...
Electionstucson.com

Letter: Don't sell your vote - People died for it

I and others frequently comment on the shenanigans and misdeeds of politicians; members of the opposite party. We curse and correct them in their lies and hypocrisy. That will never stop. I will use my free speech when the occasion calls for it, often as it may be. However, and...
Warrenton, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Misleading

Re: College tuition increase and COVID19 surcharge: If there is any misleading going on about these topics, it’s being done by David Oser (The Astorian, May 13). A reading of board minutes over the last 12 months will show that both were discussed as options by the board. A check...
Scott County, IAQuad-Cities Times

Letter: Congratulations

Hats off to the Scott County supervisors for appointing a stellar candidate as the Scott County auditor. Kerri Tompkins a 42-year citizen of Scott County and educated at St. Ambrose University, has the education, employment history, knowledge of Scott County and the elected office experience to serve the taxpayers of Scott County well as our auditor.