The 1st round of the 2021 NFL draft was a major success for the Philadelphia Eagles. They selected Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith, to act as a new WR1 for Jalen Hurts. The pick was met with nearly universal praise by fans and draft experts, but there is a chance this selection will become synonymous with the Eagle’s drafting woes…and that’s a feeling that likely haunted Howie Roseman for weeks leading up to the Draft, but not for the reasons you think. It’s not so much who the Eagles drafted, as much as it is who they didn’t.