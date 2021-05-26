Cancel
Kofi Kingston: Randy Orton Has To Be In the Conversation For Best Wrestler In the World

By Mitch Waddon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKofi Kingston believes that a conversation about who the best wrestler in the world is has to include WWE's Randy Orton. Social media has been flooded with various names and opinions on the subject ever since AEW's Jim Ross named Orton as his personal best. Other wrestlers have touted AEW champion Kenny Omega while WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns has also been mentioned.

