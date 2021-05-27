Cancel
How Volunteering Helps The Planet

By EarthTalk
goodmenproject.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteering is a great way to give back. It helps someone in need and can make you feel good! It can also have a positive impact on the environment. Here are seven volunteer ideas to get you started. 1. Contribute to a Community Garden. A community garden is a great...

goodmenproject.com
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

These 4 start-ups are using seaweed to help save the planet

Seaweed plays a crucial role in the ocean’s ability to absorb greenhouse gases. Seaweed is better at absorbing CO2 emissions than trees are. Seaweed is considered a high-value source of protein for humans and livestock. We’re all familiar with the role forests play when it comes to providing a sustainable...
Charitiesdiscoverestevan.com

100+ Volunteers Helping Others with United Way's Day of Caring

The spirit of giving is running rampant in southeast Saskatchewan today, not only with the Radiothon for Life, but also the United Way's Day of Caring. The day where many volunteers get out and help out individuals and other non-profits with various projects is back after a pandemic-necessitated year off in 2020.
POTUSpncguam.com

GTA volunteers help paint Sanctuary buildings

GTA volunteers took time out of the Memorial Day weekend to paint the three main buildings at Sanctuary Incorporated in Chalan Pago. As part of its Team Up for Guam efforts first introduced to the community at the onset of the pandemic, GTA’s group of volunteers organized this opportunity to inspire and encourage others to be stewards of the community.
South San Francisco, CAeverythingsouthcity.com

June Opportunities to Volunteer to Help Restore Sign Hill Habitat

South San Francisco, CA May 27, 2021 Submitted by Emma Lewis,Natural Resource Specialist, Leading Sign Hill Restoration. Restore habitat with the SSF Parks & Recreation Department on Sign Hill, following COVID-19 safety guidelines. Many rare plant and animal species live on Sign Hill’s native grasslands, including the endangered mission blue...
Advocacycumbriacrack.com

Volunteer drivers needs to help across the county

Cumbrian people interested in helping their communities to get out and about are being encouraged to mark this year’s National Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1 to June 7, by coming forward and teaming up with Cumbria County Council’s Community Transport service. New faces are needed to join the...
Brevard, NCIdaho8.com

Man volunteers at restaurant, urges others to help small businesses

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — Memorial Day weekend is the first holiday that feels like pre-pandemic life, as tourists flooded the mountains and packed local businesses. But many of those businesses are still not fully staffed because of the employee shortage. “It’s been very difficult,” Gary Christ, owner of Fireside...
Charitiesbuenavistacolorado.org

Calling All Volunteers – Help Needed for Summer Events!

9a – 5p (exact times TBD) 9a – 4p (Shifts: 6:30a – 10a, 10a – 2p, or 2p – 5p) Setting up rope and barriers around beer and entertainment area. Being at the information booth to answer questions. Gold Rush Days. Set Up: Friday, July 30. 9a – 5p (exact...
Homelessgivepulse.com

The Power of Student Volunteers: How Sophia is Making an Impact

During this year’s Virtual Volunteer Week, GivePulse users joined social impact organizations from across the country to participate in a variety of volunteer opportunities. Participants ranged from individuals and families, to businesses for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, to students in K-12 and higher ed. While all Virtual Volunteer Week...
Mesquite, NVmvprogress.com

Volunteers Come Out In Force To Help Clean Up

A local crew of volunteers got an early start on Saturday morning, May 22. They gathered at Hafen Park in Mesquite to help the Virgin River Coalition with their first ever Virgin River Cleanup Day. The plan was to clean the area behind Hafen Park down to the river, among...
Saylorsburg, PATimes News

Volunteers help begin growing season at Garden of Giving

Volunteers gathered last weekend to plant fresh produce plants in the soil of The Garden of Giving in Saylorsburg. “Volunteers are always welcome, and any amount of time they can spend working on the garden is appreciated,” said Tammy Graeber, the garden’s founder. This past weekend was one of the...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Volunteer tax preparer belled for her helpful attitude

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”. Why: For her work with AARP Retired Accountants. Johnson is involved in the AARP Retired Accountants program that helps prepare taxes. Jane is the supervisor of the group and has been for over 20 years. The group normally sees 50 people each Monday or Thursday for 2½ months to help prepare taxes. “These are people who do not have the means or the knowledge to do their taxes themselves,” Huffman wrote in her nomination letter. “She is the ‘go to’ for the group. She never loses her cool, and in my observations, it would be easy to do that. She’s courteous and kind and encouraging.” Huffman wrote that Johnson helped her with a refund problem one year. “I finally contacted her in July, hating to do so … not her responsibility. But she was there, and she solved it. That is a volunteer with a capital ‘V,’” she wrote about Johnson.
Evart, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Volunteers help beautify Evart with tree-planting party

EVART — The city of Evart, in partnership with the Muskegon River Watershed Assembly, recently planted 35 trees in and around the city. Seventeen trees were planted at Riverside West Park. The remainder were dispersed to private residences along North Main, North River and Third streets. Species included several varieties...
Hessmer, LAkalb.com

Volunteers help build a church in ONE day

HESSMER, La. (KALB) - On Sunday morning at Upper Room Church, the congregation sung heavy praises with a thankful heart for life’s basic needs, such as having a roof over their head. “I am thankful we serve a good and great God who’s blessed us with a place that’s built...
Venice, FLyoursun.com

Volunteers flock to help Venice Rookery

SOUTH VENICE — A total of 40 volunteers clad in sun hats, blue “Audubon Habitat for Birds CREW” T-shirts, boots and work gloves, turned out at the Venice Rookery on May 22, to plant Florida native species along the pond. They worked for four hours, digging, planting, weeding and watering,...
Charitiescumbriacrack.com

Volunteer drivers needed to help get charity on the road

Volunteer drivers are needed to help get one of the county’s charitable organisations out on the road. Chrysalis has bases in Wigton and Carlisle and provides support for adults with disabilities, particularly those with learning difficulties. Its Chrysalis on the Road campaign will see a fabulous new van hitting the...
Charitiesthebee.news

Local Volunteers Help Turn Havasu Red, White and Blue

Local Volunteers Help Turn Havasu Red, White and Blue. Since July 2000, Kiwanis Club members, along with volunteer partners from the local high school booster club, have placed a 3′ x 5′ American Flag in front of local homes and businesses, seven times a year, including this year’s Memorial Day holiday.
White Center, WAwhitecenterblog.com

65 Volunteers help refresh White Center during 2021 Spring Clean

White Center Community Development Association (White Center CDA) Executive Director Sili Savusa wants to thank everyone for helping with the 2021 White Center Refresh/Spring Clean over the past two weekends. “Our community of volunteers commented over and over again to our organizing staff how much they love being part of...