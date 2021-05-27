Cancel
NeutriSci Completes R&D and Expands Product Selection to Include Beverages

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NU, OTCQB:NRXCF, FRANKFURT: 1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licensing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has completed the R&D required to successfully create functional beverages using its IP and Technology to enter the CBD beverage market.

Place
Vancouver, CA
