A Violence Unlimited vs. The Foundation matchup is the first match to be confirmed for Ring of Honor's next pay-per-view. On the latest episode of ROH Week By Week, it was announced that Brody King vs. Jay Lethal will take place at Best in the World 2021. The PPV is being held at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, July 11. It will be the first ROH event with fans in attendance since February 2020.