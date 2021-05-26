CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Get to Know Amarás Mezcal

By Jacy Topps
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSo we’ve all heard of the famous Mexican plant called agave from which tequila is distilled. This sacred plant is what mezcal, a distilled spirit, is derived from, as well. Originating in Mexico and a derivative of the same plant is pretty much where their similarities between mezcal and tequila end. Tequila is produced in specific regions of Mexico and must be only made from agave tequilana or blue agave. However, there are different varieties or species of agave, just as there are different varieties of grapes that produce wine. (I tend to make wine references for everything, btw). Mezcal, on the other hand, can be produced from more than 30 different species of agave.

