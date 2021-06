(Rombauer / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Winning Trainer Michael McCarthy (Rombauer): (NBC Telecast) “I’m so proud of this horse, everybody involved. It means a lot to be here and participate on a day like this. I’m happy for the Fradkins [owners John and Diane Fradkin]. It just goes to show you that small players in the game can be successful, as well. Hats off to everybody. I wish my family could be here. Fantastic.”