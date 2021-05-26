Ric Flair: I'm The Happiest Right Now I've Ever Been In My Life

Y’know…I never even realized how much I loved good old fashioned slobberknockers at the ball park until we had to go over a full year without crowds at sports games. But now that nature is healing, we’re starting to see scraps at baseball games pop up on the Twitter feed left and right. I love it. I’m here for it (as long as no one’s being seriously injured). I mean, if you stop and think about it, the setting for these fights just adds to the comedy gold. I have a hard time just walking to my seat down those narrow ass aisles at a baseball stadium. I can’t imagine trying to fist fight someone in ’em. You just have all these obstacles to overcome – the seats, hand rails, other people, etc.. I think that’s the key to why ball park fights are so funny to me. But, what we have here today folks happens to be one of the weirdest ball park fights I’ve ever seen.