Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Ric Flair: I'm The Happiest Right Now I've Ever Been In My Life

By Mitch Waddon
cultaholic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRic Flair has declared that he is the happiest he has ever been in his life at this current moment. Flair has enjoyed one of the most historic and memorable wrestling careers ever, having begun his career in the early 1970s, with the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer admitting that it was in the 1980s that he had the most fun.

cultaholic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Ariel Helwani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In My Life#Combat#Fun Time#Show Time#Work Time#Mma#Wwe Hall Of Famer#Wrestle Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEtigernet.com

More like, Ric Flair vs Buddy Landel

Second opponent is like having a wrestling card starting with Ric Flair vs Ricky Steamboat with a main event of Don Kernodle vs Ben Alexander.
WWEPWMania

Recently Released WWE Star Defends The Company’s Decision To Bring Back Eva Marie

During Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE star Mickie James talked about Eva Marie being brought back to the company:. “I think it’s incredible that she’s been able to step away and still remain relevant and rebrand herself and almost excel outside (of WWE). Not everyone does that. I don’t think her wrestling ability was ever her strength. I know she’s been down in NXT working and stuff. I don’t think wrestling was ever her thing. I still believe there’s a role for everybody and not everybody has to be a five-star wrestler and have dream matches. If their character is strong and they can sell tickets and ratings, then it works. Fans are like, ‘You just had these budget cuts and let all these people go and then you debut someone else?’ They always debut new talent after WrestleMania, so it falls in line. She’s beautiful and stunning and I do have mad respect in the sense that she has a million followers and has been able to rebrand herself and has been able to do a whole other thing outside of wrestling once she left. I respect that side of her and if she can capitalize on this heat and go, ‘Yeah, so?’ That’s where everyone will hate her and it’ll be great for her.”
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Charlotte Flair: It's 2021, I Don't Want To Share The Screen With My Dad

In the beginning months of 2021, Charlotte Flair was once again tied up with her father Ric on camera as the duo were involved in a storyline with Lacey Evans. Ric had been flirting with Evans, which had upset Charlotte. The final payoff ended up being Lacey getting pregnant in real life -- she never mentioned Ric as being the father on television -- removing her from television. As a result of Lacey being out of the storyline, Charlotte sent Ric home.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Taylor: I’ve trained my whole life for this

Undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor: “I’m ecstatic. I’ve trained my whole life for this. I’ve dedicated my whole life for this moment. I’ve dreamt of it so many times over, man. I’m so, so happy. I’m over the moon. I’ve trained for this moment all my life. “I thought...
WWEf4wonline.com

Daily Update: NXT notes, Ric Flair, Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata

WOL: NXT review, Dynamite preview, Jericho talks big fall, more!. B&V&G&C: Granny Q&A and Wrestling Report, Booker T A&E documentary!. JOB LISTING: Web/UI Developer(s) Experience with OnLamp (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) GITHUB and Linux command line experience while be helpful as well. CMS - Drupal and Wordpress. vBulletin. Possible...
WWEComicBook

Ric Flair and Bret Hart Have Ended Their Feud

No one wants to see two legends at odds with each other anywhere but in the ring, but there was recently some back and forth between two wrestling legends. That would be Ric Flair and Bret Hart, who came into conflict after an interview with Hart used some old quotes regarding Flair. The quotes were addressed as if they were new, and Flair replied to them in a recent interview. Hart addressed those quotes and revealed that he hadn't done that interview, and after clearing the air on the phone with Flair both stars seem to be on good terms again, which should delight everyone.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Teddy Long takes a shot at Ric Flair

During his long career in professional wrestling, Teddy Long went from being a referee to become a pivotal character on WWE television screens. After serving as general manager of SmackDown since 2004 and then playing the same role at ECW, Long legitimately earned a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame four years ago.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Ric Flair reflects on his long wrestling career

Ric Flair was recently engaged in a storyline with his daughter Charlotte and former rival Lacey Evans. The aforementioned feud has generated a long debate within the WWE Universe and has also received a large amount of criticism from fans. Despite advancing in age, the 16-time world champion has been...
Baseballsobrosnetwork.com

This Has to Be One of the Worst Ball Park Fights I’ve Ever Seen

Y’know…I never even realized how much I loved good old fashioned slobberknockers at the ball park until we had to go over a full year without crowds at sports games. But now that nature is healing, we’re starting to see scraps at baseball games pop up on the Twitter feed left and right. I love it. I’m here for it (as long as no one’s being seriously injured). I mean, if you stop and think about it, the setting for these fights just adds to the comedy gold. I have a hard time just walking to my seat down those narrow ass aisles at a baseball stadium. I can’t imagine trying to fist fight someone in ’em. You just have all these obstacles to overcome – the seats, hand rails, other people, etc.. I think that’s the key to why ball park fights are so funny to me. But, what we have here today folks happens to be one of the weirdest ball park fights I’ve ever seen.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Bret Hart And Ric Flair Clear The Air And Squash Any Beef

Bret Hart and Ric Flair have squashed any beef between them. Flair made headlines recently during an interview with Conrad Thompson where he commented on Bret Hart being "old and bitter" for past comments he's made about Triple H, Eric Bischoff, and Goldberg. Bret took to social media to note...
WWEbleedingcool.com

Jim Ross Talks About WCW Missing The Boat On Steve Austin

Jim Ross is regarded as one of the greatest minds in the history of the wrestling industry. Over his nearly 50-year career, he's seen it all and done it all, but perhaps his greatest talent is his eye for talent. He's responsible for hiring some of WWE's greatest legends of all time, including the likes of Mick Foley, Triple H, John Cena, Randy Orton, The Rock, and Steve Austin, to name a few.