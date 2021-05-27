California music professor calls memorial to fallen officer ‘racist’

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... SAN LUIS OBISPO, California — Following the murder of San Luis Obispo Detective Luca Benedetti, who was shot and killed while serving a warrant on May 10th, the Department memorialized the officer by hanging two Thin Blue Line flags in front of police headquarters. The community came together in the aftermath of the tragedy, tying blue ribbons on trees and attaching Thin Blue Line flags to their vehicles in support of Benedetti’s family and law enforcement in general.