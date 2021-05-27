Datametrex Secures AI & Tech Contracts
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has received additional Purchase Orders (P.O.) for approximately $550,000 CAD from three divisions of LOTTE Group ("LOTTE"), the Incheon International Airport Corporation ("IIAC") and the Shinhan Financial Group ("Shinhan"), located in Seoul, South Korea.