Datametrex Secures AI & Tech Contracts

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has received additional Purchase Orders (P.O.) for approximately $550,000 CAD from three divisions of LOTTE Group ("LOTTE"), the Incheon International Airport Corporation ("IIAC") and the Shinhan Financial Group ("Shinhan"), located in Seoul, South Korea.

www.streetinsider.com
