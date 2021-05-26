Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey admits the need for police
MINNEAPOLIS — Sometimes, It’s hard to deny when you’re wrong. And it’s really hard to admit that you’re wrong about an issue that’s led to catastrophic events and skyrocketing crime, while trying to deflect blame for supporting strategies to “defund the police.” But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is in a different category. He’s finally admitted that calls to slash police service have played a role in the crime wave plaguing his city.www.lawofficer.com